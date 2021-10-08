This delightful breakfast from Irish chef Clodagh McKenna will see to it that you start your day off on the right foot!

Eggs, bacon, cheese - is there any better way to start a cozy weekend morning?

The chef who thought up this delicious breakfast concoction is Clodagh McKenna, a celebrity chef, restauranteur, and television presenter, from Ireland. She has published numerous cookbooks and has appeared on Rachel Ray and had her own TV series "Clodagh's Irish Food Trails" on PBS.

Try Clodagh's recipe for baked eggs with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese taken from her cookbook, "Homemade".

Baked eggs with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter

4 eggs

1/2 cup Irish cheddar cheese, grated

2/3 cup, smoked bacon lardons (or pancetta)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp cream

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Slices of bread, to serve

Method:

Grease 2 small ovenproof dishes with the butter and crack 2 eggs into each one.

Place the cheese into a small bowl and mix with the mustard, bacon, and cream. Season with salt and pepper. Scoop the cheese mixture on top of the eggs and bake in a pre-heated oven at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes.

Serve with toasted bread cut into thin slices so that you can dip them into the eggs.

* Originally published in 2016.