A new multi-disciplinary arts festival has been announced for North West Donegal.

The Fomhair Festival or Féile An Fhómhair (as gaeilge) will take place October 22-31, 2021.

According to the organizers, the autumn festival will feature a series of large and small music and comedy shows, spoken word and storytelling, as well as many different activities including spooky trails, lighting of the fires and a monster ball over 10 days of celebration in Gleanntáin Ghlas Ghaoth Dobhair.

The festival announcement follows area announcements of the re-development at both the Ostan Hotel and Seaview Hotel, as well as a new purpose-built live music venue at 'Sean Ogs Live'.

"An Arts Festival over the October & Halloween period will be very well received in the locality and further afield & with the activities, shows and program that have been confirmed, it brings for an exciting 10 days with both International & National performers gracing the North West's newest festival, " said a festival spokesperson.

"Gaoth Dobhair is currently on the crest of a wave with the many positive news stories recently and we can't wait to see it thriving with the addition of this exciting festival to add to the fantastic festival calendar throughout the year.

"We will be announcing the full line up & program in due course and we would like to encourage everyone to follow us on social media platforms @FomhairFestival to be the first to know about these very exciting events and activities taking place as part of the celebrations."