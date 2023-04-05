Explore, experience, and enjoy all that County Leitrim has to offer.

Find out what there's to discover in the wild and spectacular county of Leitrim, with unspoiled landscapes and breathtaking scenery alongside bustling towns and quaint villages.

County Leitrim is located in Ireland's Hidden Heartlands and is also part of the untamed spirit of the Wild Atlantic Way, one of the longest-defined coastal routes in the world.

Leitrim offers fantastic opportunities to ‘be active in nature’ and provides visitors with unique and authentic immersive experiences for those that are keen to get away from it all.

Leitrim, located only two hours from Dublin and Belfast, has never been so accessible; not only can you fly into Dublin Airport from the USA, but now passengers can fly from the US to London Heathrow and connect to Ireland West Airport Knock, which is only 40 minutes from the county. Leitrim is also a great base from which to explore the unique landscapes of Northern Ireland.

For things to do, why not enjoy a cycle by the water on the Shannon Blueway or the Shannon Erne Waterway? Take a stand-up paddle safari where you can enjoy a peaceful paddle along the Shannon Blueway known locally as ‘Drumshamazon’. Explore the waterfall at Glencar, which is said to have influenced the writing of WB Yeats,

Have you heard of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin? The Shed Distillery in Leitrim is a not to be missed visitor experience located beside the Shannon where you can take a tour of the Distillery and enjoy a tasting of Drumshanbo Single Pot Still Irish Whisky and finish off with a refreshing Drumshanbo Irish Gin and tonic in the amazing botanical glasshouse. This popular experience is also part of a Slow Adventure experience where you can cycle the Shannon Blueway, visit Jinnys Tearoom at Acres Lake, and then have a Gin Experience at the Distillery.

As part of this adventure, you can stay at Drumhierny Woodland Hideaway a 100-acre estate which is just waiting to be explored. This exclusive Hideaway offers 16 lodges nestled in their own private area of the woodland where 5km of tracks & trails throughout the Estate lead you to hidden fairy forts and on all sorts of adventures.

Why not try a trip on a cabin cruiser from the cruise hire capital of Ireland in Carrick on Shannon where you can slowly meander your way through the beautiful countryside and experience the ‘off-the-beaten-track' towns and villages where traditional Irish music and storytelling sessions are waiting to be enjoyed.

Heritage is an integral part of the story of Leitrim, and visitors to the county should take some time to visit the Costello Chapel, Ireland’s answer to the Taj Mahal and also happens to be the smallest chapel in Europe and the second smallest in the world.

Other highlights include the recently restored 17th-century Manorhamilton Castle and Glenview Folk Museum, an exhibit of rural Irish heritage from days gone by. Are your ancestors from Leitrim? If your ancestors came from County Leitrim and you would like to learn about them, then visiting the Leitrim Genealogy Centre is a great place to start.

Did you know Leitrim has a longstanding tradition of being a county promoting and developing creativity? Traditional music is immensely popular, and people worldwide attend traditional music festivals and workshops, such as the Joe Mooney Summer School, every year.

In Leitrim, endless possibilities await you. Why not include a visit to Leitrim on your next trip to Ireland?

For more information, visit www.enjoyleitrim.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for all updates.