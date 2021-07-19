To celebrate the launch of their new website, IrishCentral is proud to collaborate with Claddagh Records to give one lucky reader a music bundle worth $170.

No matter what genre of Irish music you enjoy, Claddagh Records is sure to have it. Claddagh Records and IrishCentral have teamed up to give you the chance to win this fantastic music prize.

Bundle includes:

Signed Copy of Clannad 'Fuaim' on vinyl

Signed Copy of Clannad 'Crann Úll' on vinyl

Christy Moore - The Early Years on vinyl

Frederick May - String Quartet in C minor on vinyl

Claddagh Records T-Shirt

$50 digital gift voucher for Claddagh Records

Based in Dublin's Temple Bar area, Claddagh Records was founded in 1959 by Garech Browne and Ivor Browne. Together they created a well-respected record label specializing in Irish traditional music and spoken word and recorded such iconic albums as Tommy Potts 'The Liffey Banks', Dolores Keane 'There was a maid' Chieftains 1,2 & 3 and many many more.

Before his death in 2018, Garech's wish was for Claddagh recordings to be accessible nationally and internationally to fans around the world.

Today the Browne family remains involved in the company, ensuring Garech's wish is fulfilled. This year they have come one step closer to achieving his dream with the launch of their new website.

"Claddagh's new online store was re-designed and re-launched in 2021 with the goal of becoming the first stop for Irish traditional and folk music. With an ever-growing offering, CladdaghRecords.com is dedicated to bringing the very best of Irish poetry, Irish music and merchandise directly to our customers' doors. We proudly operate out of our home in Cecilia Street, Temple Bar."

You can find out more information about Claddagh Records on their website. You can also check them out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.