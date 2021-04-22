An Irish woman has been crowned the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following a bizarre on-stage fracas that saw her attempt to pull the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant.

Kate Schneider, who initially finished as the first runner-up in the beauty pageant for married women, was crowned the winner after organizers confirmed that original winner Caroline Jurie had resigned.

Caroline Jurie beat Schneider to the crown of Mrs. World 2020 in December 2019 but relinquished her title following a controversial on-stage incident during the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant on April 4, 2021.

Jurie attempted to pull the Mrs. Sri Lanka crown from the head of Pushpika De Silva, the winner of this year's pageant, and claimed that De Silva was ineligible to win the award because she was divorced. De Silva said that she was separated from her husband but not divorced.

"Being apart is one. Divorce is something else," De Silva said on Facebook.

Jurie was arrested four days after the on-stage row on charges of "simple hurt and criminal damage" and was later released on bail.

Mrs. World organizers said that Jurie had made a voluntary decision to resign as Mrs. World, handing the title to Schneider, who became the first Irishwoman to hold the title.

"It is my absolute honour to introduce myself as your new Mrs World," Schneider said in a post on the Mrs. World Instagram page.

Schneider, who is a practising registered dietician, said that she is a lifelong advocate for health, wellness, and nutrition, and said that children's health is her area of expertise.

She plans to combine her Mrs. World crown with her background in nutrition to "make the most positive impact for children's health worldwide".

Schneider is also a huge animal lover and regularly donates to animal shelters along with her husband Jimmy.

The 29-year-old was Mrs. New York America 2019 and Mrs. Ireland World 2019/2020.

