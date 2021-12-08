Celtic band We Banjo 3 is back with a new album and a holiday special that is not to be missed.

We Banjo 3 are back with their newly released album "A Winter Wonderful" featuring traditional holiday tunes from both Ireland and the U.S. and of course plenty of the fan-favorite original compositions that have made them such a beloved band.

The County Galway quartet, comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley– brilliantly capture audiences with their command on an array of instruments, from the banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion

We Banjo 3 create a truly signature sound with their converging the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft.

