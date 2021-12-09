Ireland presents the "Expo World Choir", a special night of song and celebration of Irish music, led by musical director and conductor, David Brophy, on the main stage at Expo Dubai.

The Expo World Choir is a signature event for Ireland at Expo and will bring together a huge multicultural ‘one night only’ choir drawn from Expo’s participating countries, local schools, Irish teachers, the Irish community in the UAE, and Dubai residents.

This unique project has had registrations from 148 countries to date and is a representation of the Irelands Expo theme of ‘Putting Creativity at the Centre of the Human Experience’. The number of countries registered to participate already surpasses the world record of most nationalities to sing in a choir (105)!

This initiative is also part of the ‘To Be Irish’ at Christmas campaign, which runs from 8-23 December and aims to reflect the diversity of contemporary Irish culture.

Speaking ahead of the Expo World Choir performance, the Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, T.D. said: “Expo World Choir embodies the best of Irish creativity. This ambitious project is a cornerstone of Ireland’s participation at Expo and represents Ireland’s ambition to be a unifying force in the global community – in this case, assembling 150 countries at Expo to sing together for one night.

"This project with the National Concert Hall showcases all forms of Irish talent, including that of our Irish diaspora in the UAE. I wish to thank this vibrant community for their active engagement and support and congratulate all of the performers involved in this exciting To Be Irish project.”

This special concert, presented in partnership with Irelands National Concert Hall, will be led by conductor and musical director, David Brophy, who will guide participants through a carefully curated selection of widely recognised Irish and international songs, specially arranged by David for this event.

The Expo World Choir will be supported by 31 instrumentalists, singers, and soloists from the National Concert Hall including Iarla Ó Lionáird, Jerry Fish, Tolü Makay, and Briana Corrigan.

This special initiative, a centerpiece of Irelands offering at Expo Dubai, draws on Irish musical traditions, embracing the world’s diversity and bringing it together in harmony. A key component of the Expo World Choir is the participation of members of the 10,000 strong Irish community in the UAE.

You can watch Irish Conductor David Brophy and the National Concert Hall leading Expo World Choir from Jubilee Park, Expo 2020 Dubai here:

Check out the “Expo World Choir" full playlist:

Slán le Maigh

An Poc ar Buile

Zombie

Falling Slowly

Mo Ghile Mear

Teenage Kicks

Nothing Compares 2U

Mná na hÉireann

Brown-Eyed Girl

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

You Raise Me Up

One

Sing it Back!

For more information on the Expo World Choir, please visit Ireland.ie/expoworldchoir