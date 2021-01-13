Anti-lockdowner Van Morrison was eviscerated by Variety magazine earlier this month for his tunes blasting COVID-19 restrictions.

Belfast native Van Morrison, the magazine says, produced four of the worst songs in 2020.

“No More Lockdown," “Born to Be Free," "As I Walked Out," and “Stand and Deliver” (written by Van and sung by Eric Clapton) are all included in the magazine's list.

Read more Anger as Van Morrison set to release three anti-lockdown songs

“A year ago at this time, if you’d have told us that Van Morrison would be single-handedly responsible for nearly a third of a worst-songs-of-2020 list (and that this would not be some kind of weirdly perverse, contrarian view, but something that had wide public agreement)… well, we would’ve assumed you’d dipped a little too much into the mystic Christmas edibles,” critic Chris Willman wrote.

“Yet here we are the end of this anything-can-happen year, with Van the Man having written not one but four horrific anti-lockdown songs, three of which he recorded himself, assigning the last to Eric Clapton, whom we can only assume was the victim of a blackmail scheme.”

The list, not surprisingly, goes on to include Bon Jovi's devastating cover of The Pogues' Christmas classic "Fairytale of New York."

Belfast-born Van continues to be furious over the lockdown that has shuttered live music performances practically all over.

“Day 98 - since I asked the Northern Ireland Health Minister to disclose all the scientific evidence for the blanket ban on live music. We are still waiting,” Van tweeted on January 4.

Day 98 - since I asked the Northern Ireland Health Minister to disclose all the scientific evidence for the blanket ban on live music. We are still waiting. — Van Morrison (@vanmorrison) January 4, 2021

The music legend that is Van shares space on Variety’s worst of list with the likes of Lil Pump and Jake Paul.