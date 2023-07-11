The Edge became the first rock star to ever play in the Sistine Chapel in Rome in April 2016.

Backed by a group of Irish student singers, The Edge covered Leonard Cohen's "If It Be Your Will" along with "Yahweh" and "Ordinary Love."

The Irish rocker even dedicated his performance of U2's "Walk On" to Pope Francis, saying he was "doing an amazing job, long may he continue."

#Repost @primroseniels with @repostapp. ・・・ The most incredible end to an incredible conference at the Vatican. The Edge from U2 gave the first ever contemporary performance in the Sistine Chapel - amazing performance in the most amazing space in the world - memory I will cherish forever. #future #vatican #stemcell #cancer #diabetes #memories #u2 #theedge #music #specialmoments #unitetocure #concert #live #philanthropy #art Posted by ATU2.com on Saturday, April 30, 2016

The student choir, led by Dawn Kenny, was part of Music Generation, an initiative - backed by U2 - involving philanthropic, government, and local community support, which provides music tuition for young Irish musicians.

"When they asked me if I wanted to become the first contemporary artist to play in the Sistine Chapel, I didn't know what to say because normally when I climb on stage there's this other guy doing the singing," The Edge joked at the time.

"So I had to think before accepting, which I did, for at least 30 seconds."

He added: "Being Irish you learn very early that if you want to be asked to come back it's very important to thank the local parish priest for the loan of the hall."

The Edge's special performance in the Sistine Chapel was a part of the Cellular Horizons conference at the Vatican on regenerative medicine. The three-day conference was organized by the Stem for Life Foundation to share ideas and treatments on the use of adult stem cells to cure rare diseases.

Since 2007, The Edge has been a board member of the Angiogenesis Foundation which works to "improve global health by advancing angiogenesis-based medicine, diet, and lifestyle." Angiogenesis is the process of the growth of new blood vessels.

"I can tell this is a really cool audience, because normally when I mention angiogenesis people's eyes glaze over," Edge said. "But you all understand what I am talking about."

Introducing Ordinary Love, he paid special tribute to his father Garvin who had passed away a week earlier: "I want to dedicate this next song to my father, who passed away last week.

"He was supposed to be with us here today. He is here in spirit, represented by three of his granddaughters, Hollie, Arran, and Blue, and his daughter-in-law Morleigh.

"My father lived for 10 years after being diagnosed with colon cancer, they were great years, made possible through the miracle of medical science. For this and all the amazing doctors and nurses who ministered to him right up to the end including, Dr William Li, and Dr Stan Natin, my family and I give thanks."