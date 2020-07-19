Netflix has revealed its most popular original films.

This is the first time the streaming giant has ever released a list of its top 10 movies.

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which attracted some 64 million views in the first four weeks of its release, is the streaming giant’s sixth-most watched film.

The three-and-a-half hour long crime epic, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino cost $175 million to make, reports Variety.

The film is adapted from Charles Brandt’s 2004 book “I Heard You Paint Houses” about hitman Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran. The film, which spans decades, was costly to make and spent much of its budget on de-aging technology to make its starring actors look younger.

Netflix’s most-viewed film was “Extraction,” an action film starring Chris Hemsworth, which attracted 99 million views in its first month. Next on the list is dystopian thriller “Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock, which attracted 85 million views. (Note: Netflix counts anyone who watched two minutes or more of a movie as a view.) Follow-ups to both "Extraction" and "Bird Box" are currently in the works.

Surprisingly, award-winners “Marriage Story” and “Roma” didn’t make the top 10.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix has released more original movies than any major Hollywood studio in recent years.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s most viewed films:

Extraction (99 million)

Bird Box (89 million)

Spenser Confidential (85 million)

6 Underground (83 million)

Murder Mystery (73 million)

The Irishman (64 million)

Triple Frontier (63 million)

The Wrong Missy (59 million)

The Platform (56 million)

The Perfect Date (48 million)