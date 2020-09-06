An Irish Ph.D student at the Dublin’s Trinity College has shared a handwritten note he received from Taylor Swift last month.

Andrew Mooney, who studies at the School of Natural Sciences at Trinity and is a huge Taylor Swift fan, posted the letter on Twitter.

He also also received one of Swift’s folklore cardigans and an autographed Lover CD, reports iHeartRadio.

Thank you @taylorswift13 for taking the time to write me such a beautiful message. You have been an inspiration to me for so many years and I can’t put into words how much this means to me. You have changed my life. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ERGCmk2vkC — Andrew Mooney (@andymooney13) August 29, 2020

“Someone told me you’re about to finish your Ph.D! I wanted to congratulate you on this incredible accomplishment and to applaud you for all the hard work you’ve put into your studies,” Swift wrote. “This is EPIC!!”

The 30-year-old pop star also thanked Mooney, who is gay, for being a fan. “I’m also so proud of you for the bravery you’ve shown in your personal life, choosing to live and love honestly even when it isn’t easy,” wrote Swift.

Thank you to my best friend @RLB_1 (and @treepaine) for making this happen and proving that at least I did one thing right #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/k7xsrcM05K — Andrew Mooney (@andymooney13) August 29, 2020

Swift revealed it was Mooney’s friend Rachel Byrne who told the singer about him.

Mooney said: “I can’t put into words how much this means to me. You have changed my life.”

Rest In Peace me! RIP me! I died dead! #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/6IAVUY68Jc — Andrew Mooney (@andymooney13) August 30, 2020

