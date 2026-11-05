Sinéad O'Connor's three children have confirmed that new music from the late Irish singer is on the way, more than three years after her death. The news came in a statement posted to O'Connor's official Instagram account by her daughter, Róisín Waters.

A family archive and a label deal

Róisín Waters wrote that she and her brothers, Jake Reynolds and Yeshua Bonadio, are now managing their mother's official social media pages, which they want to serve as a public celebration of her life and work. She said the accounts are being run with the family's full knowledge and consent, and that the siblings remain actively involved in their mother's legacy through their family company, Deep Dana.

That involvement includes working with Chrysalis Records on releases that the family says fans will hear more about soon, according to the Instagram statement. Waters did not say whether the material consists of previously unheard recordings or reissues of music already in circulation, and Paste magazine noted that the distinction remains unclear.

The siblings also plan to share their own memories of their mother alongside the archive material. "She was your Sinéad, and she was our mum," Waters wrote in the post. She closed by thanking fans for continuing to listen and for the love they have shown the singer over the years.

The album at the center of a public row

Any mention of new releases raises the question of "No Veteran Dies Alone", the album O'Connor was working on when she died in London in July 2023 at the age of 56. Hot Press reported that she had recorded eight tracks for the record with one song still to be completed, and that its release, originally expected in 2022, was delayed.

Producer David Holmes, who worked with O'Connor on the album, wrote about it on Instagram in July 2026, calling it "a love letter to her children and the world" and saying he was not sure it would ever come out. Vice reported that Holmes also shared text messages the singer had sent him about the record, in one of which she suggested they keep making records together for the rest of their lives.

His post drew a sharp response. Author Adele Bertei, who wrote a 33 1/3 series volume on O'Connor's 1994 album "Universal Mother", accused Holmes of "exploiting" the singer's memory in a post she later deleted, as reported by Vice. She returned to the row afterward in a Substack essay about the backlash she received.

Neither the family statement nor Chrysalis has confirmed that "No Veteran Dies Alone" is among the planned releases.

A plaque for the house in Bray

O'Connor was laid to rest at Deansgrange Cemetery in Dublin in August 2023, after a funeral cortege made its way along the seafront in Bray, County Wicklow. Thousands of people lined the promenade outside Montebello, the Victorian house on Strand Road where she lived for 15 years.

The property has since had a second life of its own. O'Connor bought the double-fronted six-bedroom home in 2007 for a reported €1.7 million and sold it in November 2021 for €1.04 million. A later plan to convert it into five apartments was refused after objections from neighbors, and the house went back on the market in December 2024 at €1.295 million, selling for that figure.

In January 2026, new owners secured planning permission from Wicklow County Council for a renovation and extension that includes a commemorative plaque at the front of the house. The proposed wording marks O'Connor as a musician and activist who lived there from 2007 to 2021.