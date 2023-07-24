Shane MacGowan and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke have thanked supporters after the Pogues frontman's recent stay in the ICU.

"I just wanted to thank everyone who is sending love and prayers for ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩," Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of the Pogues frontman, said on social media on Monday, July 24.

"We really appreciate it and bless all of you and anyone anywhere who is having health challenges!" Clarke added while also tagging the official Pogues Twitter account.

Clarke's update on Monday came a day after she revealed to the Irish Sunday Mirror that her husband had been in ICU.

"He is still in hospital but he is doing well and being looked after," Clarke said.

“I didn’t want to worry people. He is out of the ICU and doing well.”

While Clarke didn't disclose why MacGowan was hospitalized, she said on social media on June 27 that there had "been a lot of turbulence in my life recently" and thanked "everyone who has been supporting" her and her husband.

65-year-old MacGowan, who has been using a wheelchair since 2015 after he broke his pelvis, was hospitalized late last year as well.

Health challenges, however, didn't prevent MacGowan from promoting his new limited-edition art book "The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold" last year.

They also didn't prevent MacGowan from welcoming US rocker Bruce Springsteen, who was in Ireland for a string of sold-out shows at the RDS Dublin, to his home for a visit back in May.

"What an amazing honor and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss," Clarke said on Twitter when the two legends met.