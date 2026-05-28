With the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Callum Turner dominating reports of being named as the new 007, new research has delved into who the public believes is the ultimate James Bond.

New research from Betway analyses factors such as Reddit comments and sentiments, IMDb ratings and facial compositions, as well as Wikipedia page views, to rank the most attractive James Bond actors of all time.

In the research, Pierce Brosnan ranked as the most attractive James Bond actor to date, beating Sean Connery and George Lazenby.

The most recent 007, Daniel Craig, fell quite far behind on the list this year, with him placing joint fourth alongside Timothy Dalton.

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Ranked as the most attractive James Bond, Pierce Brosnan had an impressive four million page views on Wikipedia - the most out of everyone - and an attractiveness rating of 8/10.

While the films he’s starred in don’t have the highest ratings of all, they still score above average at 6.6/10.

Sean Connery claims the second spot with a solid average positive sentiment score (55.7/100) and second-highest attractiveness rating of 7.6/10. Connery’s films also rank highly, with an average star rating of 6.9/10.

Meanwhile, George Lazenby narrowly beat Timothy Dalton and the most recent 007, Daniel Craig, - who both scored 78/100 altogether. George boasts the most Reddit comments out of the actors, while Daniel holds the highest overall IMDb star rating of 7.3/10. His attractiveness rating sits comfortably 6.3/10, with a positive sentiment score of 56/100.

The most attractive James Bond actors, according to Betway