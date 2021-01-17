RTÉ is set to air a new drama series inspired by the notorious Kinahan Cartel.

"Kin" will follow a family of Irish gangsters shipping drugs in and out of Dublin while battling rival gangs.

According to one insider: "Kin means family but it is also the first three letters of the Kinahan family.

"The series is not based on them but there is no doubt that the Kinahan and Hutch feud over the last few years was some kind of inspiration for the new series.

"It's about a fictional crime family in Dublin and their underworld dealings with other criminal families.

"It's not the Kinahans' story but people can draw their own conclusions. Viewers will be able to make up their own mind about it."

The Kinahan gang has been in a long-running feud with the Hutch gang since 2014 and has lead to the deaths of 20 people.

The feud began with the murder of Gary Hutch, a former member of the Kinahan Cartel. Hutch was shot in his apartment in Spain in 2015 after being accused of a botched assassination attempt on a member of the Kinahan family a few weeks earlier, The Irish Post reports.

Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen, will star as the head of the family. Gilles is well known for playing gang boss John Boy in RTÉ’s hit series Love/Hate.

The eight-part series will also star Maria Doyle Kennedy Ciaran Hinds, Clare Dunne, emmett Scanlan, Sam Keeley, and Charlie Cox, according to Sunday World.

Filming of “Kin” began in and around Dublin in November and another four episodes will be filmed over the next two months. The series is expected to air later this year.