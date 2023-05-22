Northern Irish actor Ray Stevenson died on Sunday, May 21 in Italy, Variety confirmed on May 22.

No cause of death was available, the entertainment publication noted.

According to RTÉ, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica said that Stevenson had been hospitalized on the island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples, where he was working on the action movie "Cassino in Ischia."

Ray Stevenson, full name George Raymond Stevenson, was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland on May 25, 1964, the second of three sons born to Irish parents.

When he was eight, he moved with his family to England, first settling in the Lemington area of Newcastle upon Tyne and later in Seaton Delaval. He later attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, graduating at the age of 29.

Stevenson made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film “The Theory of Flight," which starred Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter.

Six years later, he starred as Dagonet in "King Arthur" and in 2008, he featured as Frank Castle / Punisher in "Punisher: War Zone." In 2010, he had a small role in the Will Ferrell - Mark Wahlberg comedy "The Other Guys."

Stevenson had three big roles in 2011 - Cleveland gangster Danny Greene in "Kill the Irishman," Volstagg in "Thor," and Porthos in "The Three Musketeers." He reprised his role of Volstagg in two "Thor" sequels.

"Thor" wasn't the only trilogy Stevenson was noted for - his reprised his role of Marcus Eaton in the three "Divergent" installations.

More recently, the Northern Irish actor featured in the critically acclaimed "RRR," whose song "Naatu Naatu" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first Indian song to win at the Oscars.

Stevenson was due to feature in the upcoming film projects "1242: Gateway to the West" and "Cassino in Ischia."

The Northern Irish actor was equally prolific on the small screen, starring as Titus Pullo in "Rome," featuring in the hit series "Dexter," starring as Edward Teach / Blackbeard in "Black Sails," and starring as Ohthere of Hålogaland in "Vikings."

He also voiced the character of Gar Saxon in "Star Wars Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

The Peter Mayhew Foundation said on Monday that it was sad of the passing of Stevenson, who will feature as Baylon Skoll in the upcoming "Ahsoka" on Disney+.