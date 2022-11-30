Other Voices is coming home to Dingle, Co Kerry this December 2 - 4 to celebrate its 21st birthday live and online.

Other Voices is part-festival, part-television series, part-musical pilgrimage which takes place in the beautiful town of Dingle in West Kerry each Winter.

The Irish festival offers six distinct strands: The Church of James, The Dingle Gin Music Trail, Ireland’s Edge, Cogar, Banter, and The IMRO Other Room.

IrishCentral is delighted to be teaming up again with Other Voices to bring you the live streamed events from The Church of St, James and the IMRO Other Room right here on IrishCentral.com and over on the IrishCentral Facebook page.

The Church of St. James is Other Voices' spiritual home right in the heart of Dingle. It's the Other Voices' ‘main stage,’ if you will. It’s a teeny, tiny 80-capacity room where for almost 21 years, some of the world’s best musicians have come to raise their voices and sing, and this year will be no exception.

Performers at The Church this year include Sorcha Richardson, Gilla Band, John Francis Flynn, Gemma Dunleavy, Loyle Carner, Paolo Nutini, Inhaler, Just Mustard, and The Big Moon, with more to be announced.

The IMRO Other Room is a series of trailblazing sets by some of Ireland's brightest new voices. These performances will be recorded in the Hillgrove and included in the Other Voices Dingle live stream which will be available via YouTube and also shown in bars around Dingle across the weekend.

Kynsy, SELLÓ, Bricknasty, Pa Sheehy, and Celaviedmai are all scheduled to perform from the IMRO Other Room.

Tune in below to the special Other Voices live streams from December 2 - December 4:

Other Voices Night 1 - Friday, December 2 (7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST)

Performers include Gemma Dunleavy, Inhaler, John Francis Flynn, and Pauline Scanlon.

Other Voices Night 2 - Saturday, December 3 (7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST)

Performers include Bricknasty, Gilla Band, Kynsy, Loyle Garner, Paolo Nutini, and Sorcha Richardson.

Other Voices Night 3 - Sunday, December 4 (7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST)

Performers include Celaviedmai, Cormac Begley, Just Mustard, Pa Sheehy, SELLÓ, SPRINTS, and The Big Moon.

Other Voices 21 is made possible with the support and partnership of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Tourism Ireland, RTÉ, Dingle Distillery, Kerry County Council, IMRO, and Jones Engineering.

You can learn more about Other Voices on its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok pages. Follow along with the #OV21 hashtag all weekend!