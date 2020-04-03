Oscar Donnelly is a star in the making.

The Scottish kid was originally scouted for a British talent show by producers who saw an online video of the then-five-year-old showcasing his footwork.

Having already won over British TV audiences, he was picked up for US show Little Big Shots by talent scouts.

On the show, he left presenter Steve Harvey and the studio audience in stitches with both his adorable accent and his charisma.

Here is Oscar on the Little Big Shots, UK:

The pint-sized dancer from North Lanarkshire told Harvey about his love for eating fish and chips at school. The cheeky chap then wound up the American host by trying to correct his pronunciation of “fish”.

American audiences got a laugh as he also tried to teach Harvey Scottish slang like “boggin”, “goan a stoat”, and “cannae”.

Harvey said, “Can I tell you something Oscar? I like you man.”

According to his mother Annie, her talented son first put on his dancing shoes at age three and has been amazing crowds ever since.

Read More: Why Irish dancing has lost its way and needs to change

* Originally published in 2018.