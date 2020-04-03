Dublin violinist, based in New York, Gregory Harrington shared his glorious cover with the Irish American favorite, Danny Boy, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

During these surreal and worrying times, as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, Gregory Harrington's rendition of the ballad Danny Boy is just what's needed to soothe the soul.

Danny Boy

A hugely popular song among Irish Americans, Danny Boy was written by English songwriter Frederic Weatherly in 1913 and is set to the traditional Irish melody of Londonderry Air.

Weatherly gave the song to the vocalist Elsie Griffin, who made it one of the most popular songs in the new century. In 1915, Ernestine Schumann-Heink produced the first recording of "Danny Boy".

'Danny Boy' - Greg Harrington During these surreal and worrying times, this rendition of the ballad Danny Boy is just what's needed to soothe the soul. Read more: https://bit.ly/2JALjR9 Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Vendredi 3 avril 2020

Who is Gregory Harrington?

Born in Dublin and based in New York City, violinist Gregory Harrington is redefining the classical virtuoso for the 21st century. His unique ability to transform popular jazz, rock and pop music into brand new violin concert pieces has enthralled audiences around the world. As noted by critics, Mr. Harrington juxtaposes Bach and Bob Dylan, Beethoven and Leonard Cohen, Radiohead and Johnny Cash to staggering effect.

As a performer/arranger with orchestra or his performing groups, Harrington’s cross-cultural and wide-reaching appeal has brought him to perform for Presidents and Vice Presidents, celebrities, heads of state, the United Nations and millions of music fans around the globe.

As one of Ireland's most recognized artists, he has released 4 critically acclaimed albums to date and has performed all over the world as a soloist with many orchestras such as the San Diego Symphony, Rhode Island Philharmonic, Mexico City Philharmonic, RTE Concert Orchestra, and the Janacek Philharmonic under Thomas Wilkins, Robert Houlihan, Mariusz Smolij and Mark Shapiro amongst others.

He was invited by NBC LIVE to open the St Patrick's Day Parade on 5th Avenue in New York and has performed anthems for iconic sports teams including the Green Bay Packers to at Lambeau Field and the Irish Rugby team at Soldier Field.

Find out more at GregoryHarrington.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.