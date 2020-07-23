Liam Neeson, the Oscar-nominated actor from Northern Ireland, is one of our favorite actors!

Liam Neeson has come a long way from his home in Ballymena, Co Antrim to become one of Hollywood's most popular actors. His roles have spanned nearly every genre - from action, to thriller, to romance, to drama, Neeson can do it all!

Here are some of our favorite Liam Neeson movies - did yours make the list?!

Love Actually (2003)

Neeson plays lovable Daniel, a grieving widow helps guide his young son through his first crush. The romcom, starring Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, and Emma Thompson, grossed nearly $60 million in box offices.

Les Misérables (1998)

Liam Neeson played the role of tortured soul Jean Valijean in the 1998 Billie August adaptation of Victor Hugo’s great novel. Geoffrey Rush costarred as the ruthless Javert, with Uma Thurman playing the role of Fantine and Claire Daines as Cosette.

Five Minutes of Heaven (2009)

“The Troubles” is the background for this 2009 film which looks at the lasting consequences of violence and hatred. Liam Neeson took on the role of Alistair Little, the real-life former Ulster Volunteer Force soldier sent to prison for murdering a Catholic boy. Little agrees to meet his victim's brother (played by James Nesbitt) in this film described by one critic as “A 90-minute tour de force of suspense and intrigue with outstanding, powerhouse performances by James Nesbitt and Liam Neeson.”

Michael Collins (1996)

Neeson starred in the title role of this 1996 biopic about slain Irish revolutionary Michael Collins. Aidan Quinn, Stephen Rea, Julia Roberts and Alan Rickman co-starred.

The Grey (2012)

Writer-director Joe Carnahan’s tale of survival plots Neeson against a vicious pack of wolves in this heart-pumping 2012 thriller.

Darkman (1990)

Neeson played the titular vigilante, burned by an explosion, and left for dead by a ruthless mobster in this 1990 Sam Raimi cult film. It was one of Neeson’s first opportunities to carry a film.

Excalibur (1981)

Neeson got his first big-screen break after Excalibur director John Boorman spotted him playing Lennie Small on stage in ‘Of Mice and Men’ and cast him in the role of Sir Gawain in this 1981 retelling of the Arthurian legend, which also starred Helen Mirren, Patrick Stewart, and Gabriel Byrne.

Batman Begins (2005)

Neeson played the role of mentor turned adversary to Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne in the 2005 film directed by Christopher Nolan. The role gave Neeson the opportunity to play the bad guy for a change.

Kinsey (2004)

Liam Neeson starred in the leading role of this Bill Condon directed biopic about sex professor and researcher Alfred Kinsey. This 2004 film co-starring Laura Linney, Peter Sarsgaard, and Timothy Hutton was a critical smash.

Schindler’s List (1993)

Neeson was nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award for his depth and nuance in his portrayal of Schindler, a German businessman who helped to save the lives of 1,100 Jews during World War II. This widely acclaimed 1993 film has been considered the crowning achievement of director Steven Spielberg’s career.

Husband and Wives (1992)

In 1992, Liam Neeson appeared as part of an ensemble cast along with Mia Farrow, Sydney Pollack and Juliette Lewis in this highly rated Woody Allen film that examines two self-destructing marriages.

Widows (2018)

This critically-acclaimed drama sees Neeson sharing the big screen with Viola Davis.

Taken (2008)

In this surprise box office hit that spurred two sequels, Neeson plays a retired CIA agent who travels across Europe to rescue his kidnapped daughter. In the movie, Neeson delivered what became a hugely popular line: "I have a very particular set of skills ... I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you."

What's your favorite Liam Neeson movie? Let us know in the comments, below!