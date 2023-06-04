Irish teenage magician Cillian O'Connor has reached the final of Britain's Got Talent after a stunning performance in the semi-final on Friday night.

The 14-year-old Meath native, who has autism, impressed judges and viewers alike with his semi-final performance and went straight through to the final when the public vote was announced on Friday night.

I'm feeling brilliant," O'Connor said after reaching the final. "I'm thanking my family over there [in the audience] and the entire audience."

O'Connor used judge Simon Cowell as part of his act on Friday night, making a handkerchief that the famous judge had marked jump from the judges' table and reappear inside an apple.

He also made himself disappear from the stage during the spectacular performance, which judge Bruno Tonioli described as "spellbinding".

With just two places in Sunday's final up for grabs during Friday night's semi-final, O'Connor exceeded all expectations by winning the semi-final, putting him straight through to the final.

Comedian Tonikaku and dancer Lilliana Clifton were the next highest-scoring acts in the public vote, leaving judges to decide who joined O'Connor in Sunday's final. After some deliberation, the judges sided with Clifton.

Sunday's final will take place at 7:30 p.m. BST and will see O'Connor compete for a £250,000 cash prize and a place on the bill of Britain's Royal Variety Show.

Speaking ahead of Friday's semi-final, O'Connor said it would be "incredible" to win Britain's Got Talent.

"I want to inspire other kids with autism that if they put their minds to it, they can achieve anything. Tonight, I want to bring the audience into my world. I've been practicing non-stop, and I hope I do enough to get through to the final," O'Connor said.