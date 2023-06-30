IrishEyes.tv launches its FREE content streaming service in North America!

With IrishEyes.tv you can access hundreds of hours of the best Irish programs including travel, lifestyle, crime, documentaries, music, comedy, drama, and sport. Plus, their library continues to expand with new content added on a monthly basis.

IrishEyes.tv is currently only exclusive to North America and is for anyone missing the comfort of Ireland or interested in Irish culture. You can watch anytime online or on your mobile by downloading the app which will be available soon. Streaming is also available on connected TV services TCL, VIDAA, Stremium, and Mybundle.tv.

The land of saints and scholars, the Irish have a long history of being great storytellers and producers of amazing content, this includes programs available for the first time for the North American audience. Irish visual storytelling is a central part of Irish culture as it greatly enhances Ireland’s visibility and reputation overseas.

IrishEyes.tv is excited to be able to raise the profile of Irish film and television and its aim is to create new audiences in new markets by offering its service for free.

Philippa Keogh, CEO of IrishEyes.tv commented, "With 37 million Americans identifying as Irish, we are delighted to launch our service and to be able to raise the profile of Irish film and tv abroad.”

“Our aim is to become the go to place to watch Irish tv and film globally and we believe this will have a very positive impact on the Irish production industry.

IrishEyes.tv has partnered with Irish broadcasters, RTÉ and Virgin Media as well as leading independent production companies and international distributors to create and curate the very best of Irish content in one place.

If you want to simply immerse yourself in the delights of what Ireland has to offer or want a sense of home, IrishEyes.tv has something for everyone.

Click here to check out IrishEyes.tv and start watching now. You can keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.