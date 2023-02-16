Colin Farrell recently earned his first Oscar nomination for his outstanding performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin", but the Dublin actor had been making a name for himself in Hollywood long before that.

Born in Dublin in 1976, Farrell began his acting career in the early 2000s with a string of successful films that established him as a leading man in Hollywood.

Farrell's breakout role came in 2000 with the crime drama "Tigerland," in which he played a soldier in a training camp for soldiers headed to Vietnam. The film received positive reviews and helped launch Farrell's career. He went on to star in a number of successful films in the early 2000s, including "American Outlaws," "Minority Report," and "Daredevil."

In 2003, Farrell starred in the critically acclaimed film "Phone Booth," in which he played a man who is held hostage in a phone booth by a sniper.

Farrell continued to star in a variety of films over the next several years, including the action-adventure film "Alexander," the drama "The New World," and the comedy "In Bruges." His standout performance in "In Bruges" earned Farrell a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a musical or comedy.

He also starred in the crime drama "The Recruit" and the biographical film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus."

In 2010, Farrell starred in the film "The Way Back," a true story about a group of prisoners who escape from a Siberian gulag during World War II. The film received positive reviews and earned Farrell critical acclaim for his performance. He then starred in the crime thriller "Dead Man Down" and the action-adventure film "Total Recall."

Farrell also made a name for himself in the television industry and in 2015, he starred in the HBO drama series "True Detective" in which he played Detective Ray Velcoro and received widespread critical acclaim for his performance.

He is also set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series "The Penguin", which will see Farrell reprise the role of the iconic Batman villain after first playing the character in the hit 2022 film "The Batman".

Earlier this year, Farrell received his second Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a musical or comedy for his exceptional performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin", for which he also received an Oscar nomination for best actor.

Farrell's career has been marked by a willingness to take on a wide variety of roles and a dedication to his craft. He continues to be one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood and has a reputation for being one of the most talented and versatile actors of his generation.