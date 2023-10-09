Ireland has named a 20-man squad for the upcoming hurling/shinty fixture against Scotland, with 14 different counties represented.

Antrim's Neil McManus will captain the Irish side when they take on Scotland at Páirc Esler in County Down on Saturday, October 21, with Galway's Damien Coleman as manager.

David Fitzgerald and Peter Duggan - central figures in the Clare team that reached the All-Ireland semi-finals in 2022 and 2023 - are two of the stand-out names in the 20-man squad.

Laois is the best-represented county in the squad, with Ryan Mullaney, Stephen Maher, Paddy Purcell, and Enda Rowland all named in the panel.

Coleman said in a statement that he is happy with his squad, describing it as a strong panel made up of players from 14 counties.

He also spoke of the importance of the hurling/shinty series, describing it as a way to maintain long-standing traditions.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"It's vital that we as an Association maintain our traditions, and this event affords hurlers from all tiers the opportunity to play together. The players are all looking forward, as are all our management team to 21 October when we welcome the Scotland team to Páirc Esler," Coleman said in a statement.

The Shinty-Hurling International Series features a cross-over of the native sports of Scotland and Ireland and was last played in 2019, with Scotland winning each of the last four meetings.

Ireland's last victory in the series came in 2014, with the Irish side winning the two-game installment by seven points on aggregate.

The series is jointly organized by the GAA and Scotland's Camanachd Association.

Full Ireland Squad:

Niall Arthur (Monaghan), Mickey Joe Egan (Roscommon), David Fitzgerald, Peter Duggan (both Clare), Andrew Gilsenan-Kavanagh (Wicklow), Cillian Kiely, Eoghan Cahill (both Offaly), Fionan Mackessy (Kerry), Luca McCusker (Fermanagh), Neil McManus (Antrim), Chris Nolan (Carlow), Ryan Mullaney, Stephen Maher, Paddy Purcell, Enda Rowland (all Laois), Caolan Taggart (Down), Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny), Ger Millerick, Rob Downey ( both Cork), Tom Monaghan (Galway)