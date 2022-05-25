Johnny Depp’s Irish friends have his back for sure.

We told you a few weeks ago that his long-time pal Shane MacGowan is firmly in his corner as the jaw-dropping civil trial against Amber Heard continues in Virginia.

Now another one of Depp's Irish besties, singer Imelda May, has come to his defense.

Dubliner Imelda posted a pic of herself and Depp on social media last Thursday with the caption, “My friend @johnnydepp is one of the kindest, coolest, most thoughtful, respectful, soulful, truthful, heartfull humans you could ever know. I send love always.”

On Twitter, however, May's message of support landed like a lead balloon, with many critics taking aim at her support for Depp, who has been accused by Heard of multiple instances of assault.

Imelda answered her critics on Saturday with a tweet – “I believe in love, truth, safety, respect, kindness and compassion regardless of gender. I’m not a judge nor jury."

But the following day, May deleted her original pro-Johnny tweet. She said: “I’ve deleted a tweet in which I supported my friend Johnny. Not because I don’t send him or his ex love but because the thread was filled with so many arguments, pain and anger. Which hurts us all. This case has brought out such strong emotions. I only hope truth and love win,” she wrote.

Truth and love in a case that’s featured allegations of putting human excrement in the marital bed among other shockers? Safe to say that’s not going to happen!

