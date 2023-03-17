Hozier released his latest EP “Eat Your Young” on Friday, March 17, and treated punters in an NYC Irish pub to an impromptu performance to celebrate.

Hozier, who hails from Co Wicklow, was filmed playing his breakout hit "Take Me to Church" on Thursday evening, March 16 at St. Dymphna’s in downtown New York City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork)

Later, in an Instagram story - which deletes after 24 hours - Hozier said: “It’s now officially midnight so the music is available to listen to.

“I’m here in St. Dymphna’s after playing a couple of tunes.

“I just hope you enjoy it and thank you so much for all of the support and I will see you very soon.”

"Eat Your Young" has three new songs, but Hozier also announced on Friday that a new full album "Unreal Unearth" is coming later this summer. It follows his first two albums, 2014's "Hozier" and 2019's "Wasteland, Baby!"

Of course - what's new music without a tour announcement? Hozier's "Unreal Unearth" tour kicks off this June in Glasgow and will bring him across Europe, Canada, and the US, including a stop at NYC's famed Madison Square Garden.

The #EatYourYoung EP is out today and marks my first release of 2023 followed by #UnrealUnearth in late summer. It’s a gift to be able to also announce tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come. 🖤 https://t.co/bD3cF40s0m pic.twitter.com/t67r04ie1b — Hozier (@Hozier) March 17, 2023

The "Eat Your Young" EP includes three songs - "Eat Your Young," "All Things End," and "Through Me (The Flood.)"

Listen to Hozier's EP "Eat Your Young" here: