Gabriel Byrne is an accomplished Irish actor and filmmaker who has been in the entertainment industry for over four decades. Throughout his career, he has captivated audiences with his talent, charisma, and charm. Alongside his professional achievements, Byrne is also known for his personal life, particularly his marriage to his wife, Hannah Beth King.

Hannah Beth King is a successful businesswoman who operates her own interior design firm. She was born and raised in Ireland, where she developed a passion for design and aesthetics. King’s work has earned her a reputation as one of the top interior designers in Ireland.

King's work is known for its blend of modern and traditional elements, resulting in spaces that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. She is known for her ability to create customized design solutions for her clients, tailoring each project to their specific needs and preferences.

King's work is known for its blend of modern and traditional elements, resulting in spaces that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. She is known for her ability to create customized design solutions for her clients, tailoring each project to their specific needs and preferences.

Throughout her career, King has won numerous awards and accolades for her work, including the "Best Designer" award from the Irish Interior Design Association.

Byrne and King were married in 2014, after having been in a relationship for several years. Despite their busy schedules, the couple has managed to maintain a strong and loving relationship over the years. They are often seen together at events and functions, and it’s evident that their love for each other is just as strong as it was when they first got together.

The couple has two children together, and they reside in Ireland, where they lead a quiet and private life. Byrne has been known to speak highly of his wife in interviews, praising her for her strength and support throughout his career. King has been equally supportive of Byrne, often appearing by his side on the red carpet and attending events with him.