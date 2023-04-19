The resemblance between Grace Kelly, the late Hollywood icon and Princess of Monaco, and her granddaughter, Camille Gottlieb, is striking.

Grace Kelly, an Irish American girl born in Philadelphia in 1929, went on to become not only one of Hollywood's most esteemed leading ladies, but also an honest-to-goodness princess following her marriage to Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956.

One of her granddaughters, Camille Gottlieb, is growing up to look just like her and the resemblance is truly uncanny.

I don't wanna hurt you but you live for the pain A post shared by Cam? (@camillerosegottlieb) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Gottlieb is the youngest daughter of Kelly's youngest daughter, Princess Stephanie of Monaco. Her father (though he has never officially been confirmed as such), Jean Raymond Gottlieb, was formerly the head of Palace Security and a bodyguard for her mother.

?Best Friends or Twins ? ? A post shared by Cam? (@camillerosegottlieb) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Because her parents were never married, Gottlieb is not included in the royal succession, whereas her older half-brother and half-sister are currently 12th and 13th in line for the Monegasque throne.

Twins Twins Twins Twins Twins ❤ A post shared by Cam? (@camillerosegottlieb) on Sep 15, 2017 at 3:41am PDT

Gottlieb just turned 19 this past summer and has an active social media presence, documenting her trips around the world and time spent with her family and friends.

It was very moving to met you little Grace ❤️ #FightAidsMonaco #HumanitarianMission #Mauritius A post shared by Cam? (@camillerosegottlieb) on Nov 3, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

Her followers frequently comment on the striking resemblance between Gottlieb and her maternal grandmother, whom she tragically never had the chance to meet. Grace Kelly died in 1982 at the age of 56, following a car crash in which Princess Stephanie was also injured.

Grace Kelly's legacy lives on. Despite her family's initial disapproval over her desire to act, Kelly starred in Hitchcock films like Dial M for Murder and Rear Window, and the George Seaton film The Country Girl, for which she won an Oscar.

After her marriage to Prince Rainier III her acting career took a pause as she raised their three children, Caroline, Albert and Stephanie, and focused on humanitarian work - a calling Gottlieb also appears to be following.

Her grandmother would be proud.

* Originally published in 2017, updated in April 2023.