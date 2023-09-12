The biggest-ever street performance of Steve Earle's famous Irish song "Galway Girl" took place on June 11, 2016 in - where else? - Co Galway.

15,000 people, led by Irish musicians Mundy and Sharon Shannon, who have their own version of the popular Irish tune, came out for the record-breaking feat.

The gathering was part of Galway's 'Galway2020' campaign to be named a European City of Culture for 2020. Given the mammoth effort, it's little wonder that the City of Tribes ultimately won the title.

Kamil Films was on hand with no less than ten drones to record the spectacular event.

Speaking to the Galway Advertiser in advance of the shoot, filmmaker Kamil Krolak said: “Sharon Shannon has been strongly supporting the project.

"She is a very generous person and lots of fun to be around. She is exactly what we were looking for, and full of positive energy."

While "Galway Girl" was originally written by American songwriter Steve Earle and recorded with Irish musician Sharon Shannon, it was Shannon's version with fellow Irish musician Edmond "Mundy" Enrigh that launched it to new levels of popularity.

In 2016, not long after the record-breaking attempt, Mundy told the Irish Independent: "I think singing 'Galway Girl' once a day is enough for me at this point.

"If the crowds are going nuts you can't stop it - it's all for the crowd. People love it and it's amazing that a song has taken such a journey."

He added: "I did the song by complete accident. I was on the radio one night with Tom Dunne and he asked me would I sing it with Sharon Shannon. I read it off a piece of paper basically on the radio. Then the texts started flying in for it.

"The thing just skyrocketed without any planning. This was the true organic success."

Feel like singing along? Check out the lyrics to "Galway Girl" here:

Well, I took a stroll on the old long walk

Of a day-i-ay-i-ay

I met a little girl and we stopped to talk

Of a fine soft day-i-ay.

And I ask you, friend, what's a fella to do?

Because her hair was black and her eyes were blue

And I knew right then, I'd be taking a whirl

Around the Salthill prom with a Galway girl.

We were halfway there when the rain came down

Of a day-i-ay-i-ay

She asked me up to her flat downtown

Of a fine soft day-i-ay.



And I ask you, friend, what's a fella to do?

Because her hair was black and her eyes were blue

I took her hand and I give her a twirl

And I lost my heart to a Galway girl.

When I woke up, I was all alone

With a broken heart and a ticket home

And I ask you now, tell me what would you do?

If her hair was black and her eyes were blue

'Cause I've traveled around, I've been all over this world

Boys, I ain't never seen nothing like a Galway girl.

