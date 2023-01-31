This popular Irish tune might make you think of Ed Sheeran, Mundy and other great musicians but "Galway Girl" was actually written by a US songwriter, Steve Earle.

"The Galway Girl" is a popular Irish folk song that has been enjoyed by audiences around the world for many years. The song was written by Steve Earle, an American singer-songwriter, and first recorded on his 2000 album "Transcendental Blues."

Earle is known for his blend of country, rock, and folk music and has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over four decades. He has released numerous albums and is widely regarded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation.

The song tells the story of a young man who meets a girl from Galway and falls in love with her. The lyrics describe the girl's beauty and charm, and the singer's desire to stay with her forever. The song's upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a favorite among audiences of all ages.

Since its release, "The Galway Girl" has been covered by many artists.

Check out this IrishCentral Spotify playlist of "Galway Girl" versions:

In 2017, Ed Sheeran recorded a version of the song that appeared on his album "÷ (Divide)." The cover was widely popular and helped to introduce the song to a new generation of listeners.

The Irish traditional musician Sharon Shannon recorded a version of the song that was well-received by fans of traditional Irish music. Her version features a distinctive fiddle melody and traditional instruments.

Irish singer-songwriter Mundy also recorded a version of the song. His version is characterized by its acoustic arrangement and Mundy's distinctive voice.

The Irish music group Celtic Woman recorded a version of the song that appeared on their album "Voices of Angels." Their version was praised for its intricate vocal harmonies and use of traditional instruments.

"Galway Girl" is also known for its connection to the city of Galway, which is located on the west coast of Ireland. Galway is known for its rich cultural heritage and lively music scene, and the song has helped to promote the city as a tourist destination. Many visitors to Galway make a point of visiting the locations mentioned in the lyrics of "The Galway Girl," such as the Quays Bar and the Spanish Arch.

"Galway Girl" is a testament to Steve Earle's musical talent and his ability to write songs that resonate with audiences around the world. The song is a beloved classic and a fitting example of the best of traditional Irish music and the Americana genre.

Here are the gorgeous lyrics to "Galway Girl":

Well, I took a stroll on the old long walk

Of a day-i-ay-i-ay

I met a little girl and we stopped to talk

Of a fine soft day-i-ay.

And I ask you, friend, what's a fella to do?

Because her hair was black and her eyes were blue

And I knew right then, I'd be taking a whirl

Around the Salthill prom with a Galway girl.

We were halfway there when the rain came down

Of a day-i-ay-i-ay

She asked me up to her flat downtown

Of a fine soft day-i-ay.



And I ask you, friend, what's a fella to do?

Because her hair was black and her eyes were blue

I took her hand and I give her a twirl

And I lost my heart to a Galway girl.

When I woke up, I was all alone

With a broken heart and a ticket home

And I ask you now, tell me what would you do?

If her hair was black and her eyes were blue

'Cause I've traveled around, I've been all over this world

Boys, I ain't never seen nothing like a Galway girl.