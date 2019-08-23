Have your say during IC’s month of Irish music!

This August, IrishCentral is celebrating all things Irish music and Irish language!

Irish language, music receives the spotlight it deserves this August

Earlier this week we asked you, our faithful readers, what your favorite Irish song is. (Can you even pick just one?!)

While we’re still crunching the numbers on that poll, we have another question to ask - who is your favorite Irish band or group?

The Cranberries? The Dubliners? Thin Lizzy? Celtic Thunder? The Script?

There's no wrong answer in this survey and we're expecting a wild array of responses. Go ahead - surprise us with your knowledge of Irish musicians!

Once we’ve collected all the answers, we’ll make a Spotify playlist for all of our music-loving IrishCentral readers to enjoy.

