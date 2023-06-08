Celtic Thunder is embarking on a new North American tour!

Public television darlings Celtic Thunder have announced that they will embark on a 30-city North American tour this fall. ODYSSEY, the latest show from the internationally acclaimed group, is a fascinating exploration of Irish music and culture.

In ODYSSEY, Celtic Thunder invites audiences on a sweeping voyage through the heartlands of traditional Irish music, the rhythmic pulse of contemporary Irish music, and the innovative original arrangements of the ensemble’s unique sound.

The shared musical chemistry of Celtic Thunder’s lead vocalists Ryan Kelly, Damian McGinty, Neil Byrne, and Emmet Cahill, gives the show its compelling power, while each singer adds their distinctive voice and charm to this musical journey, creating a harmonious blend that appeals to a broad spectrum of tastes.

Audiences will be swept up in an energetic rendition of "Go Lassie Go", a traditional folk song that has been given a new lease of life through Celtic Thunder's vibrant harmonies and fresh musical interpretation. The poignant "City of Chicago" serves as a moving tribute to the Irish diaspora, resonating deeply with its heartfelt lyrics and evocative melodies. And "The Parting Glass", an iconic classic from the annals of Irish music, is delivered with such profound emotion that it reverberates through the soul.

ODYSSEY is not simply a concert; it's a powerful theatrical experience that honors Celtic Thunder's rich musical legacy and simultaneously blazes new trails. The captivating blend of music, storytelling, and atmospheric stagecraft makes the show a must-see spectacle for fans of Celtic Thunder and Irish music in general.

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful performances and state-of-the-art production. Billboard magazine has named Celtic Thunder the Top World Album Artist 5 times.

For a full list of cities that are part of the Celtic Thunder Odyssey North American Tour 2023 and to purchase tickets, click here.