Damien Dempsey has released a new Christmas song with all proceeds going to the Dublin-based non-profit Focus Ireland, which provides services to people who are homeless.



"Failte Abhaile (Welcome Home)", from Damien Dempsey, was dropped via Believe Records last week, reports HotPress.com.

An accompanying music video by Focus Ireland has also been released.

"Failte Abhaile" was written by Dempsey, long-term musical collaborator and producer John Reynolds and Gary Brown.

The song reaches out to the Irish diaspora and invites them to return home for Christmas.

"Failte Abhaile" is described as "a true Irish welcome. A welcome home for one and all for Christmas."

Brown says: "The song is an expression of Welcome to all Irish people, whether they be at home or abroad, who during these last few years of COVID may not have been able to get home for Christmas to see their loved ones."

Pat Dennigan of Focus Ireland thanked Dempsey for his support.

"Damien is one of the country’s most talented musicians and has been a great supporter of Focus Ireland over the years," he said.

"This beautiful song gives a poignant message at a time when over 3,500 children will spend Christmas in emergency accommodation. Everyone thinks about going home for Christmas but over 11,000 people have no home to go to this year.

"Damien like many people across the country knows this is wrong and I would encourage everyone to buy this song via the music platform of your choice and this will help raise vital funds for our services and housing across the country."

The artwork for the single was donated by celebrated Irish graphic artist Maser.

People can donate by texting HOMELESS to 50300 to give €4 and Focus Ireland will receive a minimum of €3.60.

You can watch the music video for Damien Dempsey's Christmas charity single "Failte Abhaile" here: