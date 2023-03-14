The Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland is sharing its cover of U2's "Where the Streets Have No Name" ahead of their special St. Patrick's Day concert at NYC's Carnegie Hall this Friday, March 17.

The Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland's new music video was filmed all across Ireland, from the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare to Grianán an Aileach in Co Donegal, and features footage from performances in Dublin, Belfast, Limerick, and Waterford.

The Orchestra says that with a blend of symphonic Celtic music rooted in Irish and Ulster Scots traditions, this arrangement by Paul O’Brien weaves instruments and dance from both traditions in a multi-layered musical tapestry, reflecting the complex history, and rich cultural heritage of Ireland.

Widely regarded as world-class, the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland is joined here by uileann piper Conal Duffy, pipe major Grahame Harris, Colmcille pipe band along with dancers from Dance Hall Academy school of Irish Dance and The Michelle Johnston School of Highland Dance.

The Orchestra's historic concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 17 will celebrate the orchestra’s achievement in promoting peace and unity and significantly will mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Based in Dundalk, Co Louth, the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland (CBOI) is now composed of over 130 exceptionally talented young musicians, aged from 14 to 24, from all over Ireland and Northern Ireland.

CBOI is a registered charity and provides free instrumental tuition and outstanding performance opportunities for hundreds of children and young people. CBOI recently won a ‘National Rural Impact Award’ for their work.

The CBOI is best known in Ireland for its nationwide Peace Proms programme, which is a free resource and choral education initiative for primary schools. A staggering 35,000 primary school children from almost 700 schools in Ireland and Northern Ireland form their Children’s Peace Choirs and perform with the orchestra at concerts held across the island.

The CBOI has had the honour of performing for President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and former Presidents of Ireland and has often represented the Government of Ireland for national and international celebrations including the launch of the Ireland 1916 Commemorations in Dublin; the 400th anniversary of the Flights of the Earls in Rome; and the World Trade Expo in Shanghai where they won the award for ‘Most Outstanding International Performance’. CBOI ensembles have performed for King Charles III during his visit to Ireland in 2017, President Obama at the White House in 2016, President Biden in Carlingford in 2016, and for Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle in 2014.

The CBOI performs a unique blend of symphonic Celtic music rooted in the Irish and Ulster Scots traditions and specifically arranged for CBOI. Instruments from the Irish tradition including uilleann pipes, harp, fiddle, and bodhrán as well as those from the Ulster-Scots tradition including bagpipes and drums are interwoven with the full symphony orchestra creating a multi-layered musical tapestry that reflects the complex history and rich cultural heritage of Ireland.

Their core message of universal peace is always central to their music while also highlighting the outstanding artistic and creative capacity among the young people of Ireland.