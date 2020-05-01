This May 10 the United States will celebrate the strangest Mother's Day in memory. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues we check out some lockdown friendly gifts to say thank you to your Mom.

We all know how much our Irish Mammy's mean to us and this Mother's Day more than ever we want to find a way to say thank you to all our mothers. Given that, for the most part our communities are on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic we decided to come up with some ideas for gifts your Mom can enjoy from home and some they can enjoy all year round.

Ireland of the Welcomes magazine

This Mother's Day why not give her a gift she will enjoy all year long!

Discover the magic of Ireland with a subscription to Ireland of the Welcomes magazine. Beloved by generations of readers, Ireland of the Welcomes is the largest and longest-running Irish interest magazine in the world featuring lavishly-illustrated pieces on Irish beauty spots, its rich culture, and millennia-spanning history.

A thoughtful gift from your local Irish store

Beautiful Irish knits, comforting Irish food, art to remind them of the Emerald Isle, all these lovely gifts are available from your local Irish stores. You can find your local Irish store here on IrishCentral's NACTA store locator here.

Bottle of bubbly

Who doesn't love a bottle of bubbly, whether that's champagne, cava or prosecco? Mother's Day is a time to celebrate and nothing says celebrations like a bottle of fizz!

If you've got a Lidl supermarket close by they have some great options.

Irish jewelry

Claddagh, Celtic crosses, meaning Celtic symbols and contemporary modern Irish designs. Everyone loves a little bit of bling and your Mom will too. Perhaps this Mother's Day you can lift her spirits with some special Irish jewelry.

Irish chocolate

Before we get into any kind of debate, Irish chocolate is the best! Let's start with Cadbury and then we have the fancier brands like Lillie O'Briens and Butlers. Irish chocolate is loved around the world and a great way to say "I love you."

