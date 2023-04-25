“McGregor Forever,” the new documentary about Irish UFC star Conor McGregor, will arrive on Netflix on May 17.

Dublin native McGregor said in a social media blast on April 25: “You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to @Netflix on May 17!

“The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started!”

The teaser trailer shows McGregor breaking his leg while in the Octagon against opponent Dustin Poirier in July 2021, and later recovering in a hospital bed.

Netflix says: “As UFC champion Conor McGregor embarks on the most important point of his career, 'McGregor Forever' charts his epic journey back to the top of the UFC ladder.

“This documentary series is an all-access look at this controversial superstar, along with the deeper history of what brought him to this point."

McGregor had been teasing his Netflix project since 2021.

"All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world," McGregor tweeted in July 2021. "My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts. I’m gonna title it 'Mad Mac’s: Fury Road.'"

A few months later, he tweeted: "I’ll be executive producer on the project. I’m contractually locked into 4, 1 hour episodes that I’ve to produce right now for Netflix. Which give or take I’ve it done already. 1st 1 hour episode up by January easy. Christmas presents, I’m Santy ho ho ho."

More recently, in November 2022, McGregor tweeted: "I crushed the metatarsal bones in my foot 3 weeks before the khabib fight, and still made the walk. All injuries are not the same. You will see it all on @netflix. When a serious injury with a high % of never recovering occurs, it is just simply not the same."

When asked about the Netflix project, McGregor revealed on Twitter: "Series. 4 part. I have just completed executive production of the first episode. It is riveting."

"McGregor Forever" isn't the first documentary tracing the controversial fighter's career - "Conor McGregor: Notorious," which featured an "exclusive, all-access account of Conor’s meteoric rise" came out in 2017.

Earlier this year, the Irish Independent reported that Irish woman Samantha Murphy dropped her civil lawsuit in which she accused McGregor of assault while at a party on his yacht in Ibiza. McGregor had denied the claims.

McGregor, who has also been filming "The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler" for ESPN+, said earlier this week that he's hoping to be back "sometime end of summer."