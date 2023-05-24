Conan O'Brien is teaming up with Max (formerly HBO Max) for a new travel series, "Conan O'Brien Must Go."

"My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did," O'Brien said in a statement announcing his new show.

The four-episode series will see O'Brien meet fans that he has interviewed for his hugely popular podcast series "Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan."

A trailer for the new series shows O'Brien traveling to Norway and Thailand to meet fans he has previously talked to on the podcast.

O'Brien said in a social media post that he had started shooting for the new series adding that he "can't wait to finish it" once the Hollywood writers' strike has reached a conclusion.

I started shooting my new show "Conan O'Brien Must Go" and I can't wait to finish it after the writers' strike. Here's a sneak peek: pic.twitter.com/InGEwEQipW — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 17, 2023

Once completed, the series will debut on Max, HBO's new streaming service that will combine HBO and the Discovery Channel.

O'Brien's previous travel show, "Conan Without Borders," is currently available to watch on HBO. The popular 13-episode series follows O'Briens as he gets up to hilarious antics in several countries around the world, including Ghana, Haiti, and Armenia.

"Conan Without Borders" proved to be one of O'Brien's most popular productions and won an Emmy in 2018 in addition to receiving an Emmy nomination the following year.

O'Brien's acclaimed late-night talk show "Conan" came to an end in July 2021 after 11 years on the air on TBS.

The Irish American funnyman, who has roots in Counties Limerick, Kerry, and Mayo, has visited Ireland before but it does not appear to be featured in his upcoming series.

Check out O'Brien cosplaying as a stereotypical Irish American tourist in Ireland in 1999 here: