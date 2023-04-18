Max has released first-look footage and an image of "The Penguin," the upcoming series from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, starring Irish Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell.

Farrell is unrecognizable in the teaser trailer for "The Penguin," an eight-episode spin-off series that's still in production.

"The Penguin" continues the epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with the 2022 film “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson.

The in-production teaser trailer was revealed exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the new Max streaming service (formerly HBO Max) on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles on April 12.

Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell is #ThePenguin. The new Max Original Series from Matt Reeves and the next chapter in @TheBatman saga is now in production. Coming in 2024 to Max. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/dIWeBWz7wI — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

The previously announced cast in the series includes Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring.

"The Penguin" is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Lauren LeFranc (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is the executive producer and showrunner of the series, while Matt Reeves is executive producing through his production company 6th & Idaho.

Executive producer Craig Zobel is directing the first three episodes.

Other exec producers include Farrell, Dylan Clark, Daniel Pipski, and Bill Carraro.

Ravi Crohn is co-executive producing, and Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

The limited series is expected to air on Max sometime in 2024.

You can watch the teaser trailer for "The Penguin" here: