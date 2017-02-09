For Valentine's Day, there's no gift more perfect than Ireland's most enduring symbol of love - the Claddagh ring. The Claddagh symbolizes not only love, but also the loyalty and friendship that bind the truest of loves.

The ring is made up of a heart in the center (representing love), a crown perched on top of the heart (for loyalty) and the ring band finishes with a pair of hands holding up the heart and crown (to symbolize friendship). Its story dates back to the small Galway fishing town of Claddagh in the 17th century and has been a symbol of love ever since.

From ladies' Claddagh rings in gold and silver, to Claddagh stones set in emerald, diamond and sapphire, the IrishCentral Shop has stunning choices for a range of tastes and budgets. The following are a just a few of our favorites, and you can check out the entire ladies' Claddagh ring collection here.

This ring is a unique design it features the traditional Irish Claddagh in a floating heart design. The design is inspired to add extra Love to the Claddagh. Made on the West Coast of Ireland, the design is hallmarked in the Dublin Assays office ensuring a genuine Irish ring.

This mentality of a strong unity between loved ones is backed up by the Celtic weaves on this ring, as the never-ending knots of 100% sterling silver symbolize the enduring bond with the recipient of this ring. To make sure that this ring’s shine lasts just as long, we’ve given it a coat of Rhodium that will ensure it stays full of lustier for years to come.

An exquisite 14 karat yellow gold ring from Shanore Jewelry that features a classic Claddagh design symbolizing love, loyalty & friendship, and comes with a fabulous 0.15 carat diamond.

Traditional Irish Claddagh symbols and intertwining Celtic knots add eye-catching appeal to this beautiful Claddagh Ring with Celtic Knots and cubic zirconia Stones. Made in Ireland and fashioned in fine sterling silver that is Rhodium Plated; this ring shines with symbols of your love and commitment.

This delightful 14 karat white gold ring from Shanore Jewelry features a classic Claddagh design symbolizing love, loyalty & friendship, and comes with a gleaming sapphire heart & 0.10 carat diamond.

This is the most classic of all the Claddagh rings in the IrishCentral Shop. This elegant and delicate sterling silver ring from Solvar Jewelry features an iconic Irish Claddagh design, which historically represents love (the heart), loyalty (the crown) and friendship (the hands).

This one-of-a-kind Celtic engagement ring from Shanore Jewelry features a lovely Irish Claddagh design with an emerald heart beautifully set off by a 14 karat yellow & white gold band, inlaid with sparkling diamond.

This lovely, unusual Irish pendant is made of sterling silver and comes with a 28″ chain and in an iconic Irish Claddagh design, which historically represents love (the heart), loyalty (the crown) and friendship (the hands), with a wishbone shape.

*Published Feb. 9, 2017