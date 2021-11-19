Legendary Irish musician Christy Moore and CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan are appearing on RTE's Late Late Show in Ireland tonight, November 19.

Moore will join host Ryan Tubridy to chat about being honored with a lifetime achievement award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards earlier in the week. Moore is set to play an exclusive selection of songs from his new album Flying into Misery, which was released earlier on Friday.

Moore was presented with the award by Dublin singer Damien Dempsey during a live event at Vicar Street on Tuesday evening hosted by John Creedon and Ruth Smith.

The event featured live performances from Moore, Mick Flannery, Susan O'Neill, and John Francis Flynn, who scooped the best folk singer and best-emerging artist awards at Tuesday's ceremony.

Highlights of the event will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday, November 20.

My new album “Flying Into Mystery” is out today on @SonyMusicIre & available here - https://t.co/JgIvtOUKB5

Also, I’ve been invited to play 3 songs from the album on the Late Late Show this evening (RTE 1 from 9.30 pm) - I hope you can tune in.

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan will also appear on Friday's show to discuss her decision to stop her chemotherapy treatment.

Speaking on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Thursday, Tubridy called on the public to send messages of support to Phelan ahead of her appearance on the Late Late Show.

He said that Phelan could do with public support "today, tomorrow, and for the next few weeks".

"We owe her a lot," Tubridy said.

"We love her... I don't think there is a person listening who doesn't."

Phelan announced last week that she decided to stop receiving chemotherapy treatment after falling "horrendously ill" following her first dose of treatment in mid-October.

In a post on Instagram, Phelan said that "quality of life is far more important" than quantity of life.

