Christmas FM will be available on radios around Ireland, online, and via the Christmas FM app from today, November 28, until Christmas Day.

Christmas FM is 'switching Christmas on in Ireland,' marking the start of the Irish Christmas season by playing round-the-clock Christmas tunes.

Classic Christmas songs as well as newer Christmas hits will be played by volunteer presenters who will be sprinkling lots of festive cheer during the countdown to Christmas Day.

The moment when we switched Christmas on in Ireland for 2022!#christmasfm pic.twitter.com/g6V6KnxXgK — Christmas FM (@christmasfm) November 28, 2022

Now in its 15th year, Christmas FM is raising money for several charities and aims to raise over €1 million over the next three years to aid the charities which support vulnerable children affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, bereavement, serious illness, or other traumatic events.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM said: “We are excited that Christmas FM is switching Christmas on for the 15th year spreading Christmas cheer around Ireland all throughout the festive season. Cadbury, Coca Cola, and An Post have returned as premier FM sponsors again this year.

"Celebrating our 15th year on the airwaves is a significant milestone for us which we wouldn’t have been able to achieve without the BAI and our amazing listeners and volunteers who have supported us and our chosen charities throughout the years.

"This year, we will be raising money for children’s charities Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland, and The Community Foundation for Ireland through The Magic of Christmas initiative."

Christmas FM, which is broadcasting from The Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley, is run each year by a core management team, assisted by many volunteers who donate their time.

The main FM radio frequencies for Christmas FM on Irish radios are:

Bray 99.5

Cavan 99.4

Clare 105.2

Cork City, part county 106.7

Cork North, part county 87.7

Dublin City and County 105.2

Dundalk and Drogheda 104.2

Galway City, part county 87.9

Kildare North 88.1

Kilkenny City 104.3

Letterkenny 105.7

Limerick City 105.5

Longford 101.6

Sligo Town 95

South East 103.8

Tralee and Killarney 105

Waterford City 105.9

Wicklow Town 106.6

HERE IT IS! Our frequencies map for 2022! 📻 Save or screenshot this so you can tune in on Monday at midday. Or better yet, preset your radio now and listen in to our test broadcast. Two more sleeps until we switch on Christmas in Ireland! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/p1qG8dT5Hi — Christmas FM (@christmasfm) November 26, 2022

Christmas FM is also available to listen to online or mobile apps.