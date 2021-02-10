These celebrity weddings in Ireland are making us dream of our own fairytale Irish wedding.

There’s no better place to hold your magical, fairytale wedding than in the land of some of the most stunning castles and countryside you’ll find anywhere in the world. Ireland is a heavy hitter when it comes to wedding locations and the stunning mix of nature and the world-class welcome from the locals is sure to make any ceremony, big or small, one to remember.

Chasing after that perfect wedding day, many celebrities have also traveled to Ireland to enjoy their big day. And, they have chosen some of our very best venues while they’ve been here or simply enjoyed a day in their hometowns.

Here are some of the best celebrity weddings in Ireland:

Tony Hawk and Kathy Goodman

The US skateboarding legend married his partner Kathy in Limerick’s Adare Manor in 2015. Regarded as one of the most luxurious venues in Ireland, the manor is the former seat of the Earl of Dunraven and was named "The World's Leading Boutique Golf Resort" in 2012.

Tying the Celtic knot with my best friend pic.twitter.com/Yt6XTloQ1Q — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 28, 2015

Joe Elliott (Def Leppard frontman)

Having lived in Ireland for almost the last 30 years, Elliott married his second wife Kristine at Kinnitty Castle in County Offaly in 2004. The wedding is believed to have been a two-day affair in the beautiful Midlands location, hosting the wedding party in its historic banqueting hall.

Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll

The Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll wed actress and author Amy Huberman in the Lough Rynn Castle in County Leitrim back in 2010 in what is often regarded as our very own royal wedding. Located on the shores of Lough Rynn, the castle’s walled gardens offer incredible wedding photo opportunities.

Gabriel Byrne and Hannah Beth King

The Irish actor married his long-term girlfriend Hannah Beth King at Ballymaloe Country House Hotel in Co Cork in 2014. Ballymaloe is well-known thanks to the world-famous cookery school there run by Irish chef Darina Allen, who also oversees the hotel.

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills

The former Beatle tied the knot with his second wife Heather Mills in 2002, holding the ceremony in Castle Leslie in the village of Glaslough, Co Monaghan. The castle is an incredible venue for a fairytale wedding, located on 1,000 acres of Irish countryside complete with woodlands and lakes.

David Beckham and Victoria (Adams) Beckham

Posh Spice lived up to her name in style when she married English soccer star David Beckham in 1999. The wedding took place in the 1794 gothic Luttrellstown Castle located just outside of Dublin. Situated in the Liffey Valley, the historic building has also hosted other celebrities including Prince Ranier and Princess Grace of Monaco, Fred Astaire, Ronald Reagan, and Paul Newman.

I feel so loved and truly blessed ���� My best friend,my love.The kindest man who inspires me every day.�� Happy Anniversary to the best husband and daddy in the world!! EVER! #HappilyEverAfter @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham X VB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 4, 2016 at 12:31am PDT

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

"James Bond" actor and Co Meath man Pierce Brosnan married TV host Keely Shaye Smith at Ballintubber Abbey in Co Mayo in 2001. Not content with one prime celebrity location for their big day, the reception was held in 13th-century Ashford Castle located on the Galway-Mayo border.

Paul Hewson, aka Bono, and Ali Hewson

Married in 1982 at All Saints Church, Raheny, Dublin, Paul Hewson (Bono) and Ali had known each other since they were in their early teens. Although Ali was reportedly not initially convinced of the brilliance of U2’s music, the couple has now been married for 34 years and have four children.

H/T: Hitched.ie

*Originally published in September 2016. Last updated in February 2023.