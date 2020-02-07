Caitlyn Jenner will appear on an upcoming episode of the Irish comedy talk show All Round to Mrs Brown’s.

All Round to Mrs Brown’s is a spin-off show of the popular Irish sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys, starring Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown.

Read More: Caitlyn Jenner celebrates her Irish roots on the Late Late

Jenner teased the upcoming appearance on Instagram, reports Lovin Dublin. The American television personality and former Olympic gold medalist shared a photo of herself in Mrs. Brown’s kitchen reading the fictional Northside People newspaper bearing the headline “Pyjamas Back in Fashion in Finglas.”

In the caption, Jenner, 70, told her 10.1 million Instagram followers “Had so much fun shooting this funny comedy in Scotland! Mrs. Brown’s Boys!”

Read More: Caitlyn Jenner was in Ireland at awards show - while her daughter Kylie (20) gave birth

Despite being set in Ireland, both the sitcom and talk show are filmed in Glasgow at BBC’s Pacific Quay Studios, according to the Independent.

Mrs Brown's Boys recently won the award for Best Comedy at the National Television Awards, beating out competition such as Derry Girls and Fleabag.

Jenner was also in attendance at the London awards show to present the Challenge Awards to The Great British Bake Off and to join her I’m a Celebrity co-stars in accepting the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, reports RTÉ.