B*Witched, arguably Ireland’s most famous girl group ever, released a new single “Birthday” today, Friday, March 10.

“We’re so excited to share that our brand new single “Birthday” is officially yours!" the iconic Irish foursome said on their social media pages on Friday.

“We hope you love it as much as we do and enjoy dancing along to it.”

Coinciding with their new release, B*Witched is set to appear and perform live on RTE’s Late Late Show in Ireland on Friday. Earlier this week, the search was on to find the girl group’s biggest fans to be a part of the audience.

Would you like to be in the #LateLate audience THIS FRIDAY? B*Witched are playing LIVE in studio and we want you to join them. We’re looking for Super Fans, costumes or just your best B*Witched story. DM us and you could be picked to be in the audience this Friday night! pic.twitter.com/U6Yk8nGgVW — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 8, 2023

Who is B*Witched?

B*Witched is an Irish girl group formed in the late 1990s consisting of twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou, and Sinéad O'Carroll.

The group shot to fame with their debut single "C'est La Vie," which debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart on May 31, 1998. In doing so, they became the youngest girl group to have a number one in the UK. (The title has since been surpassed by the Sugababes and Little Mix.)

"C'est La Vie" also went to number one in Ireland, Scotland, and New Zealand while reaching number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100 rankings.

Later in 1998, B*Witched released their self-titled debut album, which reached number three on the UK Albums Chart and was certified Double Platinum in the UK. The album also peaked at number 12 on the US Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum in the US.

The following year, the group released their sophomore album "Awake and Breathe," which peaked at number five on the UK Albums Chart and was certified Platinum the same year. The second album, however, didn't enjoy the same international success as the first.

In 2001, while working on a third album, B*Witched was dropped by their label Sony. In June 2002, O'Carroll departed the band, and that September, B*Witched officially split.

Ten years later, the group reunited for the ITV2 series "The Big Reunion." The show was a success and the bands featured in the series embarked on a tour in Ireland and the UK in 2013, followed by a Christmas charity single.

That same year, B*Witched began recording new music and in 2014, they released their third album, "Champagne or Guinness." This was followed two years later by their 36-track compilation album "C'est la Vie – The Collection."

In 2021, B*Witched launched their podcast "Starting Over," where they looked back on their time in the band and it all coming to an end.

With their new single "Birthday" being released upon the band's 25th anniversary, speculation is rife that B*Witched could be mounting a full-blown reunion tour and or album (their social media handles are @BwitchedReunion), though nothing is confirmed as of yet.