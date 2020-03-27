Bob Dylan's new song "Murder Most Foul," about President John F. Kennedy's assassination, is almost 17 minutes long.

Bob Dylan released his new song "Murder Most Foul" today, March 27. It's the legendary singer-songwriter's first song release ni more than eight years.

The 78-year-old cultural icon dropped the track on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Friday morning.

The song heavily references Kennedy's assassination in Dallas on November 22, 1963, and opens with the line: "' Twas a dark day in Dallas, November '63. A day that would live on in infamy.

"President Kennedy was ridin' high. A good day to be living and a good day to die."

The song also references a number of cultural phenomenons in the 1960s, such as the Woodstock festival in 1969, Patsy Clyne, and the release of The Beatles' "I Want To Hold Your Hand," the British group's first US number-one single.

"Murder Most Foul" also references Kennedy's famous "Ask not what you can do for your country" speech at his inauguration in 1961.

In a rare tweet, Dylan said that he thought his fans would find the new release "interesting."

The "Like a Rolling Stone" and "Blowin' in the Wind" singer said that the track was an unreleased track that he recorded a long time ago.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

You can listen to Bob Dylan's new song "Murder Most Foul" here:

