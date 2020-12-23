Andy Cooney, the popular Irish American entertainer, and entrepreneur will bring some holiday cheer to his fans on Christmas Eve with a live concert, staged from his Long Island home, starting at 7 p.m. EST.

“Hi friends, I'm delighted to tell you all that I will perform LIVE on Facebook from my beautifully decorated living room on my grand piano this Thursday, Christmas Eve from 7-8 p.m., New York time. Thank you all for the emails and posts of encouragement to do it. Please share it with your family and friends. Let's get a record size audience as we celebrate the birth of our lord and savior,” Cooney posted on his Facebook page.

Hi Friends, I'm delighted to tell you all that I will perform LIVE on Facebook from my beautifully decorated living room... Posted by Andy Cooney and His Band on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The show, which is sure to spread holiday cheer, is free to view, but Cooney is asking for donations of any size for Hope House Ministries.

“For the last several years we have performed at Carnegie Hall and supported Father Frank and Hope House Ministries. Unfortunately, we had to cancel this year. Like for most of us, it has been a tough year, Cooney says.

“Father Frank has continued his ministry through this pandemic, in aiding broken young people suffering from alcohol and drug addiction, helping and housing the homeless, and being there for pregnant young women with nowhere to turn. Through my Facebook concert, I ask you if it's in you means to help support this great priest and his ministry.”

Visit Hope House Ministries website here. Visit Andy Cooney's Facebook page to watch his live Christmas Eve show.