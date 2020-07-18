Irish international recording artist Brian Kennedy will host his second live concert on Facebook tonight, July 18.

'A Night In With Brian Kennedy,' a Seaview Sessions Production, will feature Irish musician Brian Kennedy up close and personal with a new set of his most popular songs, streamed live from Dublin, Ireland at 3 pm EST / 12 pm PDT / 8 pm IST on Saturday, July 18.

During Saturday's special performance, Brian will be joined by Irish jazz singer and actress Mary Coughlan.

'A Night In with Brian Kennedy' is set in a cozy setting, designed to allow fans to enjoy the most dynamic of music performances and send in their song requests all in real-time.

Brian loves interacting with fans in real-time and can’t wait to sing and chat live into your home. Experience and celebrate that voice, musicianship, and personality. Hearing is believing.

You'll be able to tune into 'A Night with Brian Kennedy' on his Facebook page here.

Brian’s very first live Facebook concert was on July 4th and viewed by thousands of fans around the world.

“I was so blown away by my first Facebook Live experience. I think this is the start of something wonderful,” Brian says excitedly. “I might recommend a book, a film, an album, and of course unearth songs from the last 30 years of my own recordings. See you all on Facebook Live this Saturday. Can’t wait.”

Like so many other artists, Brian’s concerts have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During Saturday's live show, there will be the chance to leave a tip online.

Brian loves interacting with fans in real-time and can’t wait to get back on tour, and a US tour is currently being planned for 2021 and beyond!

Check out Brian Kennedy performing on RTE's 'The Late Late Show' here:

Tune into 'A Night With Brian Kennedy' live on his Facebook page on Saturday, July 18 at 8 pm IST / 3 pm EST.