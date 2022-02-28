Explore your connection to your Irish heritage by studying Gaelic Literature in this online Master's degree delivered by University College Cork (UCC).

This Online MA in Gaelic Literature is a unique and affordable postgraduate degree focusing on all aspects of Gaelic literary culture, from early to modern times, intersecting with Gaelic mythology and Gaelic folklore.

Students can also decide if they would prefer to undertake the course full-time in one year, or part-time over two years.

The program is delivered online through English (using texts in translation) by acknowledged experts in the fields of Gaelic language and literature, who will guide you through the coursework with all lectures and reading materials being provided online.

Aileen, a former student of the course, shares her experience of completing the Online MA in Gaelic Literature from University College Cork and what it was like to study across the Atlantic in the US:

As registered students of University College Cork (Sunday Times University of the Year 2016-17), those who take this course can enjoy access to all the electronic facilities of the renowned George Boole Library.

This course attracts students from all over the world, students who recognize the opportunity to take a high-quality postgraduate degree, accredited by a leading and long-established Irish university, without having to leave their homes.

A recent graduate is Rick Riordan, author of the best-selling Percy Jackson series, "UCC’s online Gaelic literature MA provided me with everything I needed. It truly is a fantastic program for anyone interested in Irish history, literature, language, or mythology.

"UCC allowed me to immerse myself in the subject, interact with students from all around the world, and have access to the finest faculty available for Gaelic studies, all at my own pace and on my own schedule. There is no other program like it in the world, to my knowledge," he said.

Pre-recorded lectures mean that students can learn in their own time, and this flexibility is complemented by the important feature of interaction with fellow students through online discussion groups. The module discussions are monitored by lecturers, who are always available to answer questions and address issues that are raised.

University College Cork was established beside the monastic lands of a settlement founded by St Finbar in the late 6th century. The University, therefore, represents a continuous history of education and scholarship extending over fourteen centuries.

This deep sense of tradition informs a commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise with a world audience, and it is in furtherance of this commitment that the Online MA in Gaelic Literature is offered.

Drawing from the living traditions of the Irish-speaking areas in the hinterland of the University, and on the unparalleled expertise of the community of scholars who deliver the course, the Online MA in Gaelic Literature is a unique high-quality qualification in the culture of a society that has survived for millennia on the western edge of Europe and that has contributed significantly to world literature.

For further information please contact Dr Ken Ó Donnchú at ken.odonnchu@ucc.ie