It’s Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish language week!) and Irish speakers worldwide will be joining in the craic online with their cúpla focal.

For most, March 1 marks the official start to the countdown to St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of Irish American Heritage Month, but for Irish speakers and Irish-language lovers, it also marks the start of a 17-day celebration of Ireland's native language and all the things that are great about it.

While Irish should be feted for the beautiful language it is the whole way through the year, Seachtain na Gaeilge (“The Week of Irish,” that actually lasts much longer than a week) is the time in March when we can take advantage of the increased passion and interest in Irish culture to encourage people to extend that interest in Irish, in particular, into other times of the year as well.

While IrishCentral has previously put together a guide on how to learn Irish for free online, for the day that’s in it the video below has some new phrases that will get you started off.

Cool Irish-language phrases for St. Patrick's Day. "YOLO," "Bae," "what's your number?" and all the other cool Irish phrases you'll need this Saint Patrick's Day. Try them out today for Lá na Meán Sóisialta (Social Media Day) and show the world how great the Irish language is. #LNMS18 #Bliain2018 #SnaG18 Find more great phrases here: http://bit.ly/2tXFbxg Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Vendredi 16 mars 2018

You can find some more great phrases here. Bain triail aisti! (Try it out!)

Are you learning Irish outside of Ireland? Let us know how and why you’re learning it in the comments section, below.