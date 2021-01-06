Trinity College Dublin is known for having several notable alumni here are just three of Ireland's most famous university's students.

As well as its culture, entertainment, and history, Ireland is also well-established with educational institutions as well. Some of Ireland's top universities include Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, and the National University of Ireland. Trinity College was established over four hundred years ago in the late 1500s and was modeled after world-renowned universities Oxford and Cambridge in England. There have been many famous people, from the 1990s all the way back to the 1800s, who have studied at Trinity College.

Trinity College Dublin is known for having several notable alumni in a wide variety of endeavors and played a part in the education of those who went into acting, sport, writing, and more. Andrew Scott, who starred in Sherlock and Fleabag, studied drama at the college before studying elsewhere. Other notable actors and actresses include Dominic West, Katie McGrath, and Jack Gleeson.

Oscar Wilde

Oscar was well known as an Irish author, poet, and playwright in the late 1800s. Some of the most notable works in his bibliography include The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Importance of Being Earnest. In his early life, Wilde first attended university at Trinity College Dublin then at Oxford. He read classics at Trinity for three years in the early 1870s and through the connection with his tutor J.P Mahaffy, he grew to love Greek literature. During Wilde’s time as a student, the two worked together on the book Social Life in Greece.

Dick Spring

Seventy-year-old Irish businessman and politician Dick Spring studied in County Tipperary and Dublin in his early life. He was educated at Cistercian College, an Irish private boarding school in Roscrea, before attending Trinity College. Although Spring qualified as a barrister at King’s Inns, he went onto have a career in politics serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister for the Environment, and also leader of the Labour party. He was head of the party from the early eighties to 1997.

Prior to his career in politics, Spring was also a successful sportsman who participated in both rugby and Gaelic football. He played for the Ireland national rugby team and the Kerry Gaelic football team in the seventies. There have also been many other famous Irish people who played minor GAA at county level, including Chris O’Dowd, Dara ÓBriain, and Normal People star Paul Mescal.

His father, Dan Spring, was also an Irish Labour politician who won two All Ireland Senior Football Championships in both 1939 and 1940.

Bram Stoker

Another historical novelist who had an education at Trinity College Dublin is renowned writer Bram Stoker. The Irish author is best known today for his work on the 1897 gothic novel, Dracula. Born in Clontarf, Dublin in 1847 Stoker was one of seven children. Although he suffered from an unknown illness in his early years, Stoker went on to grow up without further serious illnesses and excelled at sport at Trinity College. He graduated with a Bachelor of the Arts in 1870 and later pursued his Masters. During his time at the college, he was also the President of the University Philosophical Society. After his time at the college, he went on to publish over ten novels, including Dracula, Miss Betty, Lady Athlyne, and The Jewel of Seven Stars.